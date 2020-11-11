5th Element Group and WinTogether.org Partner to Launch a Charitable Sweepstakes to Fund the Arbor Day Foundation's Time for Trees® Initiative

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WinTogether.org announced the launch of its charitable sweepstakes platform yesterday, with an inaugural campaign to support the Arbor Day Foundation's Time for Trees initiative. The partnership was designed and is co-managed by 5th Element Group PBC – a global impact consultancy – which has an impressive history of creating global partnerships to achieve global goals, connecting performance with purpose.

The WinTogether platform supports charitable causes and incentivizes a large audience of people to donate by offering them the chance to win unique luxury items, large cash prizes, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. In order to maximize their efforts toward increased donor engagement, WinTogether has partnered with iHeartRadio, AccuWeather, Gannett Media, Lottery.com, philanthropist Jamie Gold, and other prominent leaders in the social impact community.

"We bring together donors, causes, sponsors, and massive distribution to gamify charitable giving and increase funding for diverse social good initiatives. The Arbor Day Foundation is an ideal partner for us, and we are thrilled to support the Time for Trees initiative," said Tony DiMatteo, CEO of WinTogether.

Now in its second year, the Time for Trees initiative aims to inspire five million new tree planters and to plant 100 million trees in forests and communities worldwide by 2022 – the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day – with the support of new and existing donors. The initiative leverages trees as a simple, powerful way to preserve global necessities, such as clean air and water, that are becoming increasingly compromised.

"By planting trees around the globe, the Arbor Day Foundation is making a significant investment in our collective future – paving the way for the health and well-being of people in this and future generations," Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We cannot wait another day to take action – the time for trees is now."

Donations raised on the WinTogether platform will directly support the Arbor Day Foundation in their goal of planting 100 million trees. And everyone who donates will be entered to win the not-yet-released new Tesla Cybertruck.

"This is an omniwin for everybody involved, and for the planet," said 5th Element CEO Jim Van Eerden. "When it comes to planting trees, there is no organization better than the Arbor Day Foundation, and WinTogether will bring many new people to the cause."

To donate or to learn more about the Time for Trees initiative or how to get involved, please visit WinTogether.org or TimeforTrees.org.

About Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. During the last 45 years, more than 300 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger. As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. For more information, visit www.arborday.org.

About WinTogether

WinTogether.org is a charitable sweepstakes platform centered around building the future of philanthropy. WinTogether gamifies charitable giving to fundamentally change how causes engage with their donors and raise funds. Through their global platform, they offer charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to take action by offering once in a lifetime experiences, large cash prizes, and luxury prizes. WinTogether is aligned with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and works with some of the largest nonprofits in the world to provide a new channel to raise awareness, raise funds, and reach new donors around the world. For more information, visit www.wintogether.org.

About 5th Element Group

5th Element Group PBC is a global impact consultancy. Described by Forbes as "an outstanding global braintrust network" and by Real Leaders magazine as "the Maestro of the Omniwin," 5th Element has earned a reputation worldwide for creating unprecedented partnerships that grow enterprises, attract top talent, and result in a positive impact on society and the environment. Working in partnership with some of the most respected non-profit organizations, the 5th team is focused on proving the thesis that corporate brand executives and investors can perform better by doing more good. For more information, visit www.5thelement.group.

