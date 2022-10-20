5th Generation Winemaker Joe Wagner Releases 2014 Vintage Belle Glos Taylor Lane, a Bottle-Aged Pinot Noir from the New West Sonoma Coast AVA

Eight years in the making, the next Belle Glos Taylor Lane vintage is released under the new West Sonoma Coast AVA, marking the oldest wine released in the newly recognized region

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Wagner, a fifth-generation winemaker and founder of Belle Glos, announces the release of its newest Taylor Lane vintage, 2014 Belle Glos Taylor Lane Pinot Noir (SRP: $199 in magnum size only). Belle Glos is known for making luxurious, terroir-driven Pinot Noirs from maritime-influenced vineyards in California. The sought-after Taylor Lane varietal infuses the best of Wagner's expertise in Pinot Noir and bold winemaking decisions by playing with the aging process to achieve balanced complexity revealed in softer, rounder fruit notes.

Positioned less than six miles from the Pacific Ocean just outside of the town of Occidental, California, the Taylor Lane vineyard is a hallmark site to showcase this temptress of a terroir. Planted in the late 1990's, this 10-acre vineyard in rooted in the sought after Goldridge sandy loam and sits on a southwest facing hilltop at an elevation between 900-960 feet above sea level in the newly established West Sonoma Coast AVA. This new AVA recognizes the region's unique maritime growing conditions which can be subject to ruthless wind and fog and gives proper distinction to the growers who farm this cold, coastal viticultural region. The cool, maritime climate allows for a long and slow ripening process creating intense flavors and fruit with bright acidity. To achieve full maturity, the early-ripening Dijon clones of 113, 114, 115 and 777 were selected, and to enhance maturity, the vines are trained up to a unilateral cordon at 5 ½ feet and an overhead trellis supports the canopy at a 15-degree angle facing south. This trellis was named "pergola trentina" paying homage to the traditional trellis used in northern Italy where the inspiration came from. Pergola Trentina optimizes the amount of sunlight on the canopy and encourages lateral shoot growth hence pushing photosynthesis to a maximum. It also allows for perfect control of light and air flow through the fruit zone. As an added benefit, Wagner grazes sheep under the vines year-round as they are not able to reach the crop or canopy due to its height.

"The Taylor Lane Vineyard was the first vineyard I ever planted and is the most unique site I've ever farmed. The Pinot Noir from this location is a true reflection of my winemaking journey and embodies the 'Go With Your Palate' philosophy that I carry with me. There are so many aspects that make this wine unique from the trellis, to farming practices, and aging, to determining when to release," shares Joe Wagner. "After tasting the 2012 through 2015 vintages, I knew it was time to release the 2014, a warm vintage that was showy in its youth and had slightly lower acidity. It's hitting all the marks right now and only time will tell which vintage we release. The joy I get from waiting on these wines in bottle until they hit their stride is a luxury, and one that honors the patience the vineyard has had with me and I with it."

Adopting a new aging philosophy with the 2011 vintage, Wagner knew Taylor Lane Vineyard could produce exemplary West Sonoma Coast style Pinot Noir as long as he had the patience it needed before release. "I have always believed that if a wine absolutely needs long term aging, that's on the winemaker to hold it, not the buyer." Wagner says. Given the similarities in climate to that of the old world, the key was to take a traditional approach to viticulture and winemaking and to craft a uniquely California outcome in how the wine expresses its sense of place.

In addition to the vineyard's unique geographical location and growing system, the Pinot Noir product benefits by aging in large format bottles (it is only bottled in Magnums). Aging takes the edge off any harsh tannins and astringent elements, letting the complexity reveal itself in softer, rounder notes while developing a spice riddled profile with bottle bouquet. Wagner starts the process out by barrel aging the wine for a minimum of two years, much longer than what's typical for most Pinot Noirs. Wagner then bottles the wine in magnum format bottles only to avoid as much oxygen interaction as possible. The wine ages in bottle indefinitely until it has reached its peak. In the case of the 2014 vintage, that was 6 years.

Wagner's second cellar release of this majestic vineyard is plum with a slight burnt edge in the glass and boasts aromas of fresh tilled land, a rich oak forest in Autumn, and crème de cassis. Once on the palate, the acidity sparks a fire of smoked caramel and cinnamon spiked cranberry sauce. The silky-smooth texture gives way to a long and balanced finish that leaves your senses wanting more.

Since starting his blossoming company, Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, in 2014, Joe Wagner has launched numerous new wines, each with a distinct slant towards his personal style. Representative brands include Belle Glos, Böen, Elouan, and Napa Valley Quilt.

For more information on Belle Glos visit BelleGlos.com, stay up to date on social media by following @BelleGlos, and to purchase a bottle of the new Taylor Lane vintage, visit QuiltandCo.com.

About Belle Glos

As a fifth-generation Napa Valley winemaker, Joe Wagner learned his way around a vineyard long before he was able to drink wine. Inspired by his grandmother, Lorna Belle Glos Wagner, Joe created Belle Glos in 2001 with a focus on vineyard-designated Pinot Noirs from California's best coastal regions. Each Vineyard Designate is crafted to distill the purest essence of the locale into elegant expressions of California Pinot Noir. Belle Glos is easily identifiable by its signature red wax-dipped bottle and classic script label. The wines have received praise from consumers and critics alike; Wine Enthusiast awarded the 2019 Las Alturas Pinot Noir with a score of 96 points and the 2019 Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir a score of 90 points, exemplifying superior character and style. The Belle Glos portfolio includes Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir, Dairyman Pinot Noir, Eulenloch Pinot Noir, Las Alturas Pinot Noir, Balade Pinot Noir, Taylor Lane Pinot Noir, Glasir Holt Chardonnay, and Oeil de Perdrix Pinot Noir Blanc de Noir.

