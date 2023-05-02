5WPR Announced Winner of Bronze Stevie Award for PR Agency of the Year

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has today been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for PR Agency of the Year in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®. This award comes on the back of 5W celebrating 20 years in business and reporting 25% growth in 2022.

"It is a true honor to receive a Stevie Award in the PR Agency of the Year category," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "As an agency, we owe our continued success to our incredible team. Their commitment, passion, and creativity allow us to excel in an increasingly competitive industry. Of course, we also recognize our incredible client partners who entrust their brands and stories to us, allowing us to execute award-winning work on their behalf."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded Bronze Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact:

Roxanne Ducas

rducas@5wpr.com / 212.584.4310

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-announced-winner-of-bronze-stevie-award-for-pr-agency-of-the-year-301812281.html

SOURCE 5WPR