5WPR Announces Launch of HOW, New Digital Agency

Capping 20 years of continual growth, 5W, one of the country's largest independently-owned PR firms, launches its digital practice as a wholly-owned subsidiary agency

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., today announced that it is launching a digital agency, HOW, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the firm.

HOW, which is spun out of 5W's award-winning digital practice, is branded as an extension of 5W's original name, stemming from the five Ws of journalism—who, what, when, where and why—which today remain the five key components of all communication. HOW adds another key component to that dialogue in a world where communications is more important than ever and happens in real time.

HOW is already working with a variety of clients, including both independent digital and integrated digital and communications programs, spanning both consumer and B2B, through programs that range from top of the funnel through the entire customer journey, marrying conversation and conversion. Its capabilities will span strategy, analytics, content, technical, and paid campaigns.

HOW will be led by industry leader, Paul Miser, who was hired in November 2022 to spearhead the expansion of 5W's existing digital business with the intent of creating HOW, and function as a full-service, stand-alone digital agency with the same results-focused approach as 5W.

"Digital marketing has simply become essential to brands' ability to capture attention and market share, but its daunting complexity means its promise is not being fully realized, despite billions being invested worldwide," said Paul Miser, Executive Vice President, Digital. "For us, it all comes down to how — how you assemble, integrate, and operationalize the complex moving parts of today's digital ecosystem to spark and create growth for brands."

"Every digital agency can pull together the same laundry list of services, but it's the people running the show who will keep your brand fresh and spotless," said Matt Caiola, Co-CEO, 5WPR. "HOW will attract digital leaders who burn with talent and the desire to reach and touch consumers by using emotional connections and technology-led insights."

"Founded 20 years ago, 5W has become famous for our strategic hustle and ability to drive outcomes," said Ronn Torossian, Chairman of 5W. "With HOW, I'm so proud to see 5W extending that culture into the digital space and continuing to thrive there."

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a full-service digital agency built on the principle that 'how' you do anything means everything. Practically informed and future-led, HOW's mission is committed to radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate 'how' it grows businesses and creates opportunities.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

