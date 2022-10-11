Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 20:25:00

5WPR Announces New Executive Thought Leadership Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion of their Lifestyle division's offerings with a new executive thought leadership program.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

5WPR's team of talented publicists have constructed a program that works to build, manage, and maintain the reputation of executive leaders across consumer-facing brands.

"Whether a rising executive or a long-tenured CEO, everyone can benefit from our program that tackles the challenges of the modern media landscape," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Today's consumer isn't distracted by influencer partnerships and celebrity spokespersons. More than ever before they're looking directly to executive leadership to answer questions about their favorite brand's practices. For this reason, it's incredibly important to ensure your C-suite is as prepped as your paid influencers to best represent your brand at any given moment."

The recently launched execute thought leadership program offers a suite of services including: strategic positioning, messaging and content development, media mapping, public speaking preparedness, interview training, crisis preparedness, podcast integration, and awards.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact
Dara A. Busch
dbusch@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-announces-new-executive-thought-leadership-program-301646419.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX nahe der Nulllinie erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost bleiben in schwacher Verfassung
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften stabil in die Mittwochssitzung gehen. Zur Mitte der Woche zeigen sich die Börsen in Fernost erneut schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen