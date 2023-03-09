5WPR Announces Partnership with Legal Momentum, the Longest Serving Legal Advocacy Organization for Women and Girls

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today that its Impact team, an employee-driven initiative offering pro bono services and promoting volunteerism for staff-nominated causes, has partnered with Legal Momentum, the country's first and longest serving legal advocacy organization dedicated to women's rights. For over 50 years, Legal Momentum has employed a three-strategy approach—using impact litigation, policy advocacy and educational initiatives—to strengthen gender equality.

As part of the partnership, 5W will be working alongside Legal Momentum to promote the organization's ongoing initiatives to make compelling contributions to the rights and opportunities available to women. These efforts are centered around the cause of gender equality including fairness in the courts, violence against women and girls, workplace equality and economic empowerment, equal education opportunities and reproductive justice.

"We are pleased to continue 5W Impact's efforts with another impressive nonprofit working on causes many of our teams care deeply about," said 5WPR Co-CEO Matthew Caiola. "Legal Momentum is a profoundly moving organization with groundbreaking work focused on ensuring economic and personal security for women nationwide and we look forward to supporting them on their current initiatives."

"We have been dedicated to empowering women and advocating for gender equality for more than 50 years," said Carol Baldwin Moody, President and CEO of Legal Momentum. "We are grateful to be partnering with the 5W Impact Team this quarter to promote all of the meaningful work our organization does to support women across the country."

About Legal Momentum

Legal Momentum, originally founded as the NOW Legal Defense and Education Fund in 1970, is the country's first and longest serving legal advocacy organization dedicated to women's rights and gender equality. For more than 50 years, Legal Momentum has employed a three-strategy approach—using impact litigation, policy advocacy and educational initiatives—to strengthen gender equality under the law and in our society. We work to combat sex discrimination and advance gender equality in all spheres of society, including workplaces, schools and at home. We have risen to meet every challenge over these last five decades and continue to do so by responding to emerging attacks on gender equality. Recognizing that our vision has always been inextricably linked to the work of many other justice movements, including racial justice, we are committed to an intersectional approach and a view of gender equality that is inclusive of all gender identities.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO), 5W was founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago and has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

