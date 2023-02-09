09.02.2023 15:15:00

5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch, Named 2023 Campaign US Inspiring Women Honoree

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch, has been named an honoree in the Leading the Charge: PR category in the 2023 Campaign US Inspiring Women Awards.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

The Campaign US Inspiring Women Awards strives to honor the amazing women in advertising, marketing and communications who are leading the charge to make this industry better every single day.

"I am honored to be recognized by Campaign US as an Inspiring Women Award honoree," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "I owe an enormous thank you to my team for their trust and support as they lead the charge within the PR industry alongside me. Congratulations to all the 2023 honorees."

Winners will be announced during an in-person awards luncheon at the Edison Rooftop in NYC on Thursday, April 27.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-co-ceo-dara-a-busch-named-2023-campaign-us-inspiring-women-honoree-301742883.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen