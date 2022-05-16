|
5WPR Named Among Top Global PR Agencies 2022
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named among the top PR agencies by PRWeek in their Agency Business Report 2022.
PRWeek determines rankings by comparing year-over-year growth in both revenue in staff to determine both global and U.S. agency rankings.
"This past year has been one of tremendous growth for 5WPR," said Founder and Chairman, Ronn Torossian. "The agency has expanded their reach by signing new global clients, as well as expanding their workforce nationally through both the new Miami office as well as hiring remote talent across the country. It is exciting to watch the agency continue to flourish."
In addition to this recognition, 5WPR was recently awarded top Public Relations Company by The Manifest, named to the 2021 Clutch 1000 list, as well as named a top-ten U.S. agency by O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication.
About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.
