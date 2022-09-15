5WPR Named to The PR Net 100 List 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that it has been named to The PR Net 100 list. The list recognizes talent, innovation and influence in the PR industry, compiled of agencies that have shown agility, resilience and a reimagining of the communications business.

This year's program drew a particularly large number of applications and agencies of the highest caliber. Applicants shared various aspects of agency successes, such as notable long-term clients and recent client wins, campaigns and company updates such as expansion to new locations, key new hires and new services. Also taken into consideration were creativity and thought leadership, as the PR industry faces its steepest evolution.

"We are honored to be named to The PR Net 100 list for the second consecutive year," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Our agency works daily to be at the forefront of innovation within the industry, and it's fulfilling to be acknowledged for this work."

"Each recognition we receive as an agency does not go unnoticed or unappreciated," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "They are reminders of our hard work and encourage us to continue outperforming our own work year after year. Congratulations to everyone who has made this year's list."

This year has proven to be monumental for 5WPR. The agency has received numerous accolades including being awarded top Public Relations Company by The Manifest, named to the 2021 Clutch 1000 list, as well as named a top-ten U.S. agency by O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication.

