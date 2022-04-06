+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 15:15:00

5WPR Named Top Five New York City PR Agency

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR the fifth-largest, privately-held public relations agency in the New York City Metro Area.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

"5WPR has seen tremendous growth this year, expanding to new areas of practice, welcoming industry leading clients, recruiting top talent, and opening our Miami office," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch.

"For the past 20 years, 5W has worked to be seen as an industry leader, and it is very rewarding for our incredible work to be recognized. We look forward to continuing this growth year after year," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola.

For the last 52 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees, which are verified by reviewing PR firm income statements.

In addition to this ranking, 5WPR was recently awarded top Public Relations Company by The Manifest, named to the 2021 Clutch 1000 list, and recognized with numerous industry accolades including the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-named-top-five-new-york-city-pr-agency-301518935.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in der Ukraine hält an: Wall Street-Handel endet etwas fester -- ATX und DAX schließen in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Die Wall Street schloss im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen gingen schlussendlich deutlich tiefer in den Feierabend.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen