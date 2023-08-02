5WPR Selected as Agency of Record for #1 Real Estate Group in the Country, Jason Mitchell Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that it has been chosen as the public relations Agency of Record for the top real estate group in the nation, Jason Mitchell Group (JMG).

As the largest B2B brokerage in the world, JMG works with mortgage companies, home search companies, large residential developments, and private equity firms, and has retained the agency as part of its strategic growth plan to attract real estate agents and national powerhouse companies in need of a preferred real estate group and partner.

5W will work with the client to generate media results that achieve brand awareness and visibility in front of key audiences, including national companies and real estate agents. JMG helps real estate professionals grow their book of business by giving agents tangible, warm leads. JMG receives more than 80,000 leads per year from its partner companies and does $1 billion per year in home sales to veterans—more than any other team in the country.

"As the top real estate firm in the country, Jason Mitchell Group has a unique value position for both real estate agents and their preferred company partners or potential partners," said Matt Caiola, Co-CEO of 5WPR. "With our deep expertise in real estate on a national and local level, 5W is excited to team up with JMG to showcase their business in top-tier media and, ultimately, to their target audiences."

"The real estate industry is constantly evolving, and we knew we needed a partner that could help us reach more brokers to share our story as the #1 real estate team in the country," said Jason Mitchell, Founder of the Jason Mitchell Group. "Our goal has always been to provide a world-class experience to our clients and agents. 5WPR not only aligns with our values as a team, but their real estate expertise also makes them the perfect partner as we continue to grow."

5W has represented both national and New York-focused brokerages and developers, high-growth prop-tech and real estate tech companies, REITs, and more for their real estate PR needs.

About Jason Mitchell Group

Ranked America's #1 real estate team, Jason Mitchell and his team, The Jason Mitchell Group, have established a business almost unmatched in the industry. Serving as the preferred real estate group for national powerhouse companies like Quicken Loans, Zillow, Rocket Homes, New American Funding, Bank of America, Veterans United, and many more, The Jason Mitchell Group has made its mark as being the trusted referral source to the biggest name brands in real estate. Established in 2006, JMG has achieved over $11 billion in sales and over 24,000 transactions. Today, over 90% of its business comes through referrals from its trusted partners.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

