5WPR Tapped as Agency of Record for The Strong National Museum of Play

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for the world's only collections-based museum devoted solely to play, The Strong National Museum of Play.

As Agency of Record, 5W will oversee public relations strategy and execution for The Strong National Museum of Play, including media relations management, strategic communications management, influencer relations, and thought leadership. Notably, 5WPR and The Strong National Museum of Play will work together to launch the upcoming expansion of the museum, which includes interactive exhibits, part of a larger 'Neighborhood of Play' project in Rochester.

The Strong National Museum of Play is an exciting addition to 5WPR's tourism division, which works with leading global destinations, cultural institutions and interactive experiences. The division includes clients such as Foxwoods Resort and Casino, Harvest Hosts, Chamber Magic, Lumino City, and more.

"The Strong National Museum of Play is a fantastic new addition to our tourism portfolio - as the only museum of its kind in the world, it offers a unique and engaging experience that inspires learning through play," said 5WPR CEO Dara Busch. "We are thrilled to welcome The Strong National Museum of Play to our client roster and look forward to showcasing this one-of-a-kind destination to visitors from around the world."

"With The Strong opening a major expansion this summer as part of the larger Neighborhood of Play, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to expand our audience and share the power of play with more people from around the world," said Sara Poe, vice president for marketing and communications at The Strong. "We knew we needed help to tell this important story, and 5WPR's tourism experience, enthusiasm, relationships, and reach make them the perfect partner."

5W Public Relations clients in the Lifestyle division recognize the agency's ability to drive brands to the next level within the consumer market. 5W understands the need for results and utilizes a diverse arena of communications tactics to yield consumer interest and brand recognition.

About The Strong National Museum of Play

The Strong is the only collections-based museum in the world devoted solely to play. It is home to the International Center for the History of Electronic Games, the National Toy Hall of Fame, the World Video Game Hall of Fame, the Brian Sutton-Smith Library and Archives of Play, Woodbury School, and the American Journal of Play and houses the world's largest and most comprehensive collection of historical materials related to play.

Known widely as the nation's museum of play, The Strong blends the best features of both history museums (extensive collections) and children's museums (high interactivity) to explore the ways in which play encourages learning, creativity, and discovery and illuminates cultural history.

Independent and not-for-profit, The Strong is located in Rochester, New York, where it collects and cares for hundreds of thousands of objects including toys, dolls, board games, video games, other electronic games, and other objects that illuminate the meaning and importance of play. Together, these materials enable a multifaceted array of research, exhibition, and other interpretive activities that serve a diverse audience of adults, families, children, students, teachers, scholars, collectors, and others around the globe.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

