5WPR Travel Team Expands Tourism Specialty Practice, Following Consecutive Quarters of Explosive Growth in Space

Announcement comes on the heels of the inclusion of agency client, Fairmont Tazi Palace Tangier, on the coveted Travel + Leisure 2023 It List and reports noting an increased consumer appetite to splurge on travel

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today that its travel PR division has expanded its specialty practice in tourism and destinations. The group, part of the agency's Lifestyle Division, has experienced significant growth since H2 2022 and continues to deliver game-changing results for clients, most recently securing inclusion on the prestigious Travel + Leisure It List for client Fairmont Tazi Palace Tangier. The hotel was named one of the Best New Hotels of the Year, including "Best New Luxury City Hotels" and "100 Best New Hotels in the World".

"With our 2023 consumer spending report showing that nearly 40% of consumers have indicated travel to be a category they intend to splurge on, tourism is a key growth market this year," said 5WPR co-CEO Dara Busch. "Our travel team has consistently demonstrated the ability to execute needle-moving campaigns for businesses and brands in this space and, as such, we are excited to expand the division to meet the demand for tourism and destination clients in this hot market."

5W's tourism practice works with leading global destinations, cultural institutions, and interactive experiences. In addition to Fairmont Tazi Palace Tangier, the practice includes clients such as Foxwoods Resort and Casino, The Strong National Museum of Play, Circle Line, Luna Park, and more.

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO), 5W was founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago. The agency has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication.

