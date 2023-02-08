5WPR Welcomes Skyscanner to Client Roster

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the PR Agency of Record in the North American market for Skyscanner, one of the world's leading flight comparison marketplaces.

Skyscanner is unbiased and free, which means that the millions of travellers who use the site every month can trust its comprehensive range of flight, hotel and car rental options.

5W leads Skyscanner's U.S. and Canadian media outreach strategy with the goal of growing the brand's presence in both markets, further establishing the company's position as a global travel industry leader. To date, 5W has secured feature and round-up coverage within consumer, lifestyle, travel, trade, technology, business, and regional titles.

"We are thrilled to work with Skyscanner as they continue to innovate online travel planning & booking, enabling travelers to navigate all of their options and book with confidence", said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Our team of experts is incredibly successful in crafting messages relevant to current events, while leaning into their media connections to put Skyscanner in the forefront of travelers' minds."

"We are delighted to be working with 5W to connect North American travellers to Skyscanner's unique offering. 5WPR impressed with their experience in both tech and travel, two fields in which we are at the global forefront, said Skyscanner's VP Global Communications, Anna Harland Martin.

5W's Consumer and Emerging Tech PR team boasts decades of combined travel tech experience and robust media relationships within the space, giving them a leg up on the competition. These relationships have led to placements in top media across broadcast, print and digital.

About Skyscanner

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading travel marketplace dedicated to putting travellers first. Skyscanner helps millions of people in 52 countries and over 30 languages find the best travel options for flights, hotels and car rental every month. Skyscanner is available on desktop, mobile web and its highly rated app has over 110 million downloads. Working with 1200 travel partners, Skyscanner's mission is to lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-welcomes-skyscanner-to-client-roster-301742025.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations