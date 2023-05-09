5W's Lifestyle Team Adds World's Fastest-Growing Hiking Club, HIGHLANDER, to Its Expanding Roster of Experiential Clients

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for the world's largest hiking club, HIGHLANDER.

As Agency of Record, 5W will oversee HIGHLANDER's comprehensive strategic communications program, including media relations and events, measurement and reporting, organic influencer relations, and thought leadership. 5WPR and HIGHLANDER will work together to coordinate exciting new hiking events to further expand within the adventure space.

HIGHLANDER is dedicated to providing transformative adventures and hiking experiences across the globe, and furthering its commitment to sustainability by following the Responsible Stewardship ethics. Throughout each event, all participants are educated on effective nature preservation and safekeeping. In addition to focusing on taking care of ecology, the brand also aims to support a physically and mentally healthy lifestyle for beginners and experienced hikers.

HIGHLANDER joins 5WPR's lifestyle division, which works with a wide array of consumer-focused events and experiences. The division includes clients such as Luna Park, Circle Line, Emerald X, AdColor, and more.

"HIGHLANDER is an exciting new addition to our experiential client roster - it offers an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience for adventure and nature enthusiasts, blending scenic landscapes with physical and mental tests while sharing in 5W's ongoing commitment to sustainability," said 5WPR co-CEO Dara Busch. "We are eager to help propel HIGHLANDER to new heights and help the brand do the same for its growing base of hikers."

"We have waited for a long time to come to the US, and our dream has finally come true. We want to give people the most unique experience in nature and educate them on living sustainably, not just on the mountain but in everyday life as well," said HIGHLANDER CEO Jurica Barac. "Our events are produced at the highest level possible when it comes to professionalism and organization, and we like to partner up and collaborate with companies and individuals that share the same values and goals. That was one of the reasons why we have partnered up with 5WPR so that together we can reach as many people as possible and, hopefully, improve their lives."

5W Public Relations' Lifestyle division utilizes a vast variety of communications tactics with tenacity to deliver top-tier results. 5W clients are taken to the next level within the consumer market, gaining brand recognition and public interest.

About HIGHLANDER

Every great journey starts by taking one small step. Three friends, united by a shared passion for adventure, brought their idea for a global hiking community to life in 2017 – seeking to share the life-changing benefits of long-distance hiking with people around the world. The trio searched far and wide for the best trail in Croatia, curated an itinerary for the ultimate mountain experience, and with their first hiking event, HIGHLANDER was born. In just five years, the non-competitive, multi-day hiking event series has grown to become the largest hiking club in the world, with events in some of the most breathtaking and iconic mountains across the globe. Designed to unite people through a common journey, HIGHLANDER gives participants the opportunity to test their physical and mental limits while living in perfect harmony with nature. With sustainability at the forefront of all events, HIGHLANDER prioritizes educating all participants on effectively preserving nature to safe keep it for future generations. From advanced seasoned hikers to novice young adventurers, HIGHLANDER appeals to all walks of life, offering different formats ranging from 100-mile 5-day journeys to 15-mile weekend adventures. For more information, visit www.HIGHLANDERadventure.com.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO), 5W was founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago and since was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

