6-16 Infinitus Standardized Operation Awareness Day again highlights the importance of standardizing operations

GUANGZHOU, China, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6-16 Infinitus Standardized Operation Awareness Day and the 2019 Standardization Forum was held at Infinitus' production base in Xinhui, Jiangmen, Guangdong province on June 13. Themed "Protecting the Legitimate Rights and Interests of Consumers and Rectifying Exaggerated and False Advertising", the event was designed to further enhance the awareness of standardizing one's operations and creating a fair and safe market environment. This is the third year that the company has held the 6-16 Infinitus Standardized Operation Awareness Day event since 2017.

China Consumers Association former deputy secretary-general and spokesman Wu Gaohan, China Health Care Association deputy secretary-general Zhou Bangyong, Research Center for Direct Selling at Peking University researcher Yang Qian, and Infinitus (China) senior vice president Huang Jianlong were present at the event and discussed the importance of standardized operations at companies and across the industry with Infinitus distributors who attended the event as well as with consumers who watched the event online.

Creating a harmonious market environment through standardized operations

During the forum, guests engaged in in-depth discussions and interactions around several topics including the far-reaching significance of the 100-day Campaign to standardize the development of the industry and how to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, providing advice on how to promote the sector's healthy development.

Mr. Zhou explained the difference between health food and medicines in terms of safety, functionality and management, and said he hopes that industry players can comply with laws and regulations and promote their products scientifically, bringing better products and services to consumers.

Mr. Yang said, "The end of the 100-day Campaign is just the beginning of the application of the strict regulations. The Campaign has been successful in inspecting and cleaning up China's healthcare market. It has changed the concept of 'developing while standardizing' across the healthcare market while successfully moving the industry into a stage described as 'first standardizing and then developing as well as promoting the development through standardized operations'. In the strictly regulated market, the ability to be in compliance becomes a core competitiveness of companies and distributors."

Mr. Wu said, "Chinese health food and direct selling sectors first emerged when the country introduced the ongoing reform and opening up policies 40 years ago and has since continued to grow and develop, helping deliver a better standard of living for everyone by improving their health, while creating jobs and boosting the country's economic development. The 100-day Campaign aims to protect both consumers and operators in compliance with applicable laws and rules by taking action against the bad actors and ensuring the implementation of standardized operations across the industry."

Mr. Huang commented, "The Campaign helps set a new and higher industry standard and requires practitioners to comply with stricter regulations. We should embrace the changes, identify the key issues and implement solutions, both from a short-term and long-term perspective. With these measures in place, we will be in a much better position to accelerate the establishment of a win-win and harmonious environment."

Protecting consumer rights based on a higher standard

Infinitus has always focused on promoting education around standardized operations and engaged in tireless efforts to further the implementation of integrity, self-discipline and standardized operation policies. Infinitus participated in the 100-day Campaign to help bring order to the healthcare market by carrying out ten specific rectification measures. The firm also announced the results of the implementation at the forum.

In terms of protecting consumer rights, Infinitus posted and issued advisories indicating that "health food is not medicine, and health food cannot cure diseases" at service centers, exclusive stores and other business sites, in addition to warning customers when an unusual high-value purchase of health foods has taken place, reminding them of their rights to know and to be able to exchange products or get a refund.

Since this year, with the aim of rectifying exaggerated and false advertising, Infinitus has successfully targeted a large number of copycat publishers through monitoring, deleted 56,726 non-compliant articles, and cancelled 272 accounts that published illegal information through complaints as well as by other means. The company has also penalized 28 accounts that published false or illegal information in the name of Infinitus through lawsuits.

Infinitus has taken greater measures, and chose June as "Infinitus Standardized Operation Awareness Month"

Mr. Huang said in his speech, "With the implementation of the 'Healthy China' strategy and the improvements in the standard of living, the health and direct marketing industries have great development prospects. Both the government and the public have higher requirements for and expectations of the health product industry. Accordingly, standardizing the development of the industry and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of consumers are not only the requirements of the government and the voice of the people, but also the responsibility and obligation of each industry practitioner. Only by prioritizing the legitimate rights and interests of consumers can we always win recognition, trust and support, and achieve a mutually beneficial, win-win relationship among individual players as well as across the whole of the industry and the greater society."

A healthy and orderly market environment depends on the oversight provided by government departments, the media and the public. Infinitus also invited several media observers to the event, inviting them to monitor the standardized operations of the company and making sure that consumer rights are being protected.

In order to further implement the concept of standardized management, Infinitus also chose June as the "Infinitus Standardized Operation Awareness Month". During the month, the company's 30 branches and more than 7,500 specialty stores across China will carry out a series of activities meant to raise awareness of and assure implementation of standardization together. Over the next several months, Infinitus will consistently carry out a series of diverse and implementable promotional events around standardization, supporting the country's "five-entering" (entering communities,villages, network, schools, and supermarkets) campaign in a move to promote better knowledge of health products and raise consumers' awareness of rational consumption and self-protection.

