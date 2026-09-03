6 Biotech Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Key Catalysts: RenovoRx, Eupraxia, Connect Bio, Kardigan & More

(RTTNews) - Today, we bring you a list of six stocks to watch in the coming days and months. Each company has potentially market-moving catalysts on the horizon, ranging from clinical data readouts and investor conference presentations to key FDA decisions. These binary events can move stocks sharply in either direction, making them important developments for investors to watch closely.

Read on…

RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2026.

The life sciences company, which is focused on developing innovative targeted oncology therapies and commercializing its patented, FDA-cleared RenovoCath drug-delivery device, is expected to highlight several important business and clinical trial developments.

The company will discuss its second-quarter revenue performance, which has been supported by growing commercial demand for RenovoCath as a standalone drug-delivery device, as well as strong repeat orders from existing customers at high-volume cancer centers.

RenovoRx is also expected to highlight the first clinical use of RenovoCath in a patient diagnosed with sarcoma at CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. The milestone demonstrates the potential for treatment across a broader range of solid tumors.

An update on the fully enrolled Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC trial is also expected. The trial is evaluating intra-arterial gemcitabine (IAG) delivered through RenovoCath in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). Trial completion is anticipated in the first half of 2027, with initial topline data expected to become available in the second half of 2027.

RNXT closed Wednesday's trading at $2.52, up 19.43%. In after-hours, the stock gained another 3.17% and was at $2.60.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EPRX) has key upcoming milestones to watch in the coming months.

This clinical-stage biotechnology company is leveraging its proprietary Diffusphere technology designed to optimize local, controlled drug delivery for applications with significant unmet needs. Its lead drug candidate, EP-104GI, is being developed to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and other inflammatory conditions.

A Phase 1b/2, multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation and optimization trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, feasibility, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of EP-104GI in adults with EoE, dubbed RESOLVE, is underway.

The trial has two parts: Part 1 refers to the Phase 1b/2a portion, while Part 2 refers to the Phase 2b portion.

The Phase 1b/2a portion of the RESOLVE trial is a multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of EP-104GI in adults with a history of confirmed active EoE. EP-104GI is administered as a single dose through 4 to 20 injections into the esophageal wall. Patients were followed for up to 24 weeks in Cohorts 1-4 (4x1mg, 8x1mg, 8x2.5mg and 12x2.5mg) or 52 weeks in Cohorts 5-9 (12x4mg, 16x4mg, 20x4mg, 20x6mg and 20x8mg).

The Phase 2b portion of the RESOLVE trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled study of EP-104GI and is currently recruiting patients for both the 120mg (20x6mg) and 160mg (20x8mg) doses.

The company announced symptom response data from Part 1 (Phase 1b/2a portion) of the RESOLVE trial last month, including new data on odynophagia (painful swallowing) in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). According to the results, the proportion of patients experiencing moderate-to-severe odynophagia in the analyzed cohorts (Cohorts 7-9) decreased from 62% at baseline to 25% between 24 and 52 weeks after treatment. Eupraxia plans to disclose additional data from the Phase 1b/2a portion of the RESOLVE trial in the coming months.

Interim data from the Phase 2b part of the RESOLVE trial is expected in Q4 2026. An End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA is expected in the first half of 2027, with the company aiming to commence a single registrational Phase 3 study by mid-2027.

EPRX closed Wednesday's trading at $7.45, up 17.51%.

For Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB), September is a particularly important month, as the company is set to report not one, but two Phase 2 Seabreeze trial results.

Topline data from the Phase 2 Seabreeze STAT Asthma and Seabreeze STAT COPD studies are expected this month. Both studies are evaluating lead drug candidate Rademikibart, administered subcutaneously as an add-on treatment for acute exacerbations in patients with type 2 inflammation.

The Seabreeze STAT Asthma study is evaluating Rademikibart in adolescents and adults with asthma and type 2 inflammation, while the Seabreeze STAT COPD study is evaluating the treatment in adults with COPD and type 2 inflammation.

CNTB closed Wednesday's trading at $2.76, up 16.95%.

Opus Genetics Inc. (IRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases, plans to present topline clinical data from Cohort 1 of its Phase 1/2 study of OPGx-BEST1 next week.

OPGx-BEST1 is a gene therapy in clinical development for BEST1-related inherited retinal diseases, including Best vitelliform macular dystrophy (BVMD) and autosomal recessive bestrophinopathy (ARB). These forms of inherited macular degeneration primarily affect adolescents and adults and are estimated to impact approximately 8,400 people in the U.S.

The results from the Phase 1/2 study of OPGx-BEST1 are expected to be reported on September 9, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

IRD closed Wednesday's trading at $4.45, up 16.19%.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (MLYS) will be participating in the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on September 9, 2026.

This biopharmaceutical company is focused on developing medicines for hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone.

The company's lead investigational product, Lorundrostat, proposed for the treatment of hypertension in combination with other antihypertensive drugs, is under FDA review, with a decision due on December 22, 2026.

MLYS closed Wednesday's trading at $29.04, up 13.57%.

Kardigan Inc. (KARD), which recently made its Nasdaq debut, will present at two investor conferences this month - the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference and Baird's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference.

This clinical-stage precision therapeutics company developing medicines that target the root causes of cardiovascular diseases with no approved treatments began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 18, 2026, at a public offering price of $16 per share.

The company's pipeline includes Danicamtiv, Ataciguat, and Tonlamarsen, with key clinical milestones expected in the first half of 2027.

Danicamtiv is currently being evaluated in KINSHIP-DCM, a Phase 2b/3 adaptive, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial in patients with genetic dilated cardiomyopathy. Enrollment in Cohort 1 of the Phase 2b portion was completed in July, while enrollment in the Phase 3 portion is now underway. The company expects to report Phase 2b topline data in the first half of 2027.

Ataciguat is being evaluated in KATALYST-AV, a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with moderate calcific aortic valve stenosis (CAVS). The company expects to report topline data from the interim 24-week analysis in the first half of 2027.

Tonlamarsen is being evaluated in KARDINAL-ASH, a Phase 2 clinical trial in acute severe hypertension. The company expects to report topline data from this trial in the first half of 2027.

KARD closed Wednesday's trading at $21.92, up 11.84%.