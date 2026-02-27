Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
27.02.2026 12:26:00
6 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in March
February is the shortest month of the year, but Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) delivered a lot in four tight weeks. The media giant announced respectable financial results for its fiscal first quarter. It also introduced Josh D'Amaro as its incoming CEO.Can it keep the momentum going in March? This is the month when D'Amaro will officially take the helm at Disney's annual shareholder meeting. There will also be new content coming to Disney+, the return of a popular festival in Florida, and a brand-new theme-park land for Disneyland Paris. Let's take a closer look at some of the days worth watching in the month ahead.Image source: Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
