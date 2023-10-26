|
26.10.2023 11:00:00
6 generative AI Python projects to run now
Sure, there are LLM-powered websites you can use for chatbots, querying a document, or turning text into SQL. But there's nothing like having access to the underlying code. Along with the satisfaction of getting an application up and running, working directly with the Python files gives you the chance to tweak how things look and work.Here are six coding projects to get you started with generative AI in Python.Build a chatbot with Llama 2, Streamlit, and ReplicateIf you'd like to run your own chatbot powered by something other than OpenAI's GPT-3.5 or GPT-4, one easy option is running Meta's Llama 2 model in the Streamlit web framework. Chanin Nantasenamat, senior developer advocate at Streamlit, has a GitHub repository , YouTube video, and blog post to show you how.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
