13.09.2024 14:45:00

6 Incredible Reasons to Invest in Eli Lilly

It's hard not to admire what Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has accomplished over the past five years. The drugmaker has been riding a wave of strong financial results and excellent regulatory progress to become the largest healthcare company by market capitalization. It's inching closer to a $1 trillion valuation -- and at the rate it has been going, don't be surprised if it hits that milestone within a year.However, despite the terrific gains Eli Lilly has already delivered, it's not too late to invest in the stock. Here are six reasons why Eli Lilly is still worth buying.Sold under the brand names Mounjaro and Zepbound, tirzepatide has been an incredible growth driver for Eli Lilly. In 2022 -- the year it was first approved in the U.S. -- some analysts predicted that it could generate as much as $25 billion in peak sales and become one of the best-selling drugs in the industry's history.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

