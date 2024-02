6 Reasons to Buy British American Tobacco Stock Hand Over Fist

The tobacco industry doesn't have the appeal it once did. It's been decades since the public became aware of the various health risks of smoking, and cigarettes are a fading habit in many parts of the world.British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI), or BAT for short, is one of the three prominent public companies in the tobacco space. Like a slowly sinking ship, the stock is down a whopping 38% over the past decade.So, why list six reasons you should buy it hand over fist? Maybe I like a challenge -- or perhaps the market is missing what the stock can offer. Here are the reasons to scoop up BAT 's stock right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel