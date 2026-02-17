Coca-Cola Aktie
6 Reasons to Buy Coca-Cola Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is older than clothing zippers, airplanes, and sliced bread. The company, now 134 years old, continues to dominate the beverage space and remain relevant worldwide. There are several good reasons to buy Coca-Cola stock right now, and surprisingly, our love of a fizzy beverage isn't one of them.Chief Operating Officer Henrique Braun will become the company's CEO on March 31. Coca-Cola also created a new executive position, the Chief Digital Officer. This role will be held by Sedef Salıngan Şahin, who will focus on how the digital strategy can "strengthen execution, simplify how we work and enable us to deliver for consumers with greater precision and speed," according to Braun in a January press release. These changes in operational leadership should help Coca-Cola stay current in a fast-paced consumer landscape. It may also reinvigorate the company's growth trajectory as it shakes up its digital strategy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
