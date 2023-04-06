|
06.04.2023 14:15:00
6 Reasons to Buy Gilead Sciences Stock
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is a top healthcare company with a market capitalization north of $100 billion. Whether you're a dividend investor or interested in growth, this is the type of investment that has something for everyone, and that can be a good fit for any portfolio. Here are six reasons why this could be a great stock to buy and hold for years.What I like a lot about Gilead is that the company has a strong, sound HIV business at its core. HIV requires ongoing treatment, and the company has some blockbusters in that area that contribute more than $1 billion in annual revenue to its operations.Top-selling drug Biktarvy brought in $10.4 billion in sales last year, which was a year-over-year increase of 20% from 2021. Other Gilead HIV blockbusters include Descovy, Genvoya, and Odefsey, which together combined for $5.7 billion in sales last year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|77,04
|0,78%