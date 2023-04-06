6 Reasons to Buy Gilead Sciences Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is a top healthcare company with a market capitalization north of $100 billion. Whether you're a dividend investor or interested in growth, this is the type of investment that has something for everyone, and that can be a good fit for any portfolio. Here are six reasons why this could be a great stock to buy and hold for years.What I like a lot about Gilead is that the company has a strong, sound HIV business at its core. HIV requires ongoing treatment, and the company has some blockbusters in that area that contribute more than $1 billion in annual revenue to its operations.Top-selling drug Biktarvy brought in $10.4 billion in sales last year, which was a year-over-year increase of 20% from 2021. Other Gilead HIV blockbusters include Descovy, Genvoya, and Odefsey, which together combined for $5.7 billion in sales last year. Continue reading