|
09.06.2024 09:35:00
6 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the hottest stocks out there for the past couple of years (up 582% since June 2021), but there are reasons to believe that it still has plenty of upside ahead.Let's look at six reasons why now might be a good time to buy Nvidia stock like there's no tomorrow.Demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units (GPUs) is booming as companies clamor to get supplies of its chips for artificial intelligence (AI) model training and inference used in data centers. This has led to incredible growth in its data center segment, with fiscal 2025 first-quarter revenue surging 427% year over year to $22.6 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
