28.01.2024 12:25:00
6 Reasons to Buy Realty Income Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Shares of real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O) have rebounded from their late 2023 nadir, but that doesn't mean there isn't a plethora of reasons to buy the stock. The most notable is the still fairly generous dividend yield of roughly 5.5% (more on that below). While this giant net lease REIT isn't likely to wow you with growth, for most dividend investors, the opportunity to buy it at an attractive price today is still too good to pass up.Here are six reasons why you should buy Realty Income stock like there's no tomorrow:Realty Income's dividend yield is 5.5%. You can find higher-yielding REITs and even get close to that yield with a virtually no-risk certificate of deposit (CD) at your local bank. But there's an important nuance here: Despite a rally from 2023 lows, Realty Income's dividend yield is still near the highest levels of the past decade. That suggests the stock is historically cheap.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
