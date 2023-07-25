|
25.07.2023 11:05:00
6 Reasons To Buy Upstart Stock, and 3 Reasons to Sell
Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone on a wild ride since its IPO in December 2020. The online lending marketplace went public at $20 a share, skyrocketed to an all-time high of $390 on Oct. 15, 2021, then dropped to an all-time low of $11.93 on May 3, 2023.But if you had bought Upstart's stock when it bottomed out, your investment would have grown more than 350% in less than three months as it soared back to the mid-$50s. Those wild swings indicate that Upstart is still a polarizing stock for the bulls and bears. So today, let's review six reasons to be bullish -- and three reasons to be bearish -- to see if it's worth buying.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
