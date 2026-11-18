Grand Theft Auto is one of the most iconic video game franchises on the planet, and its newest edition, Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA6, has been called the most anticipated video game in history. All five previous versions of the game have been hits, and it's been more than 13 years since Grand Theft Auto V was released in September 2013. With an estimated $1 billion budget, a lot is riding on the game, and early signs are that it is set to deliver.

A day before its launch, the game had nearly $1.7 billion in preorders, and it was already drawing rave reviews. The game was already atop Metacritic's all-time gaming leaderboard with a score of 99, which had only happened one other time back in 1998, with Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

With excitement building, let's look at six stocks set to cash in on Grand Theft Auto VI.

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