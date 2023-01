6 Stocks With Lots of Cash

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 12, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 15, 2023.Continue reading