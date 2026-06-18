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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.06.2026 10:38:00
6 Wall Street Analysts Have Issued Price Targets on SpaceX. Here's the One I Agree With Most.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is off and running after a successful initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, which raised close to $86 billion. Not only did SpaceX successfully raise the funds, but the stock popped on the first day of trading and has remained well above its IPO price.Naturally, Wall Street analysts have begun to weigh in. As of June 16, six analyst reports have come out. Here are all the price targets for the stock so far, and the one I agree with most.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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