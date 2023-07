6 ways to find better content on Mastodon

There's nothing like setting up your own Mastodon instance to learn how network federation works. Some of the lessons learned can be useful to all Mastodon users, not only those of us who administer our own instance. One thing I learned by setting up my Mastodon instance earlier this month is this: You may think you're seeing all the publicly available Mastodon content, but you're not.More specifically, when you do a hashtag search, you almost certainly won't see all the public posts tagged with that hashtag. And when you look at someone's public profile, you may not be seeing all their public posts, either.Fortunately, a few simple steps will broaden what you see, which can dramatically improve your Mastodon experience.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel