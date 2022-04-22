|
22.04.2022 12:53:00
6 Ways to Prevent Home Water Damage
ERIE, Pa., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a fact of life that water backs up, overflows, floods and generally goes where it doesn't belong – and that can cause major damage to your home.
Erie Insurance lists six problems – and fixes – to some of the most common home water damage problems.
Since nothing is foolproof, extra insurance coverage can help if water still seeps in. Talk to an independent insurance agent, such as your local ERIE agent, about available add-ons to your homeowners insurance that can expand your protection to include different types of water damage.
About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Family Life Insurance Company is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Life insurance policies not written in New York state. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.
News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/6-ways-to-prevent-home-water-damage-301530765.html
SOURCE Erie Insurance Group
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Erie Indemnity Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Erie Indemnity mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Erie Indemnity stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Erie Indemnity legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.21
|Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
30.07.21
|Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Erie Indemnity Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.