60 Jobs in 60 Days: Global Healthcare Manufacturing Solutions Provider Is Hiring; Seeking to Immediately Fill Positions at Its Albuquerque, NM Facility

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today issued a call to fill 60 positions in 60 days in its Albuquerque, NM healthcare manufacturing facility. The positions range from entry-level to those requiring a few years’ experience and all have benefits that include health care, 401k matching, employee referral bonuses and PTO. Jabil also provides bonuses to all employees, including front line workers, awarded quarterly based on site performance.

"Jabil, in partnership with a key healthcare customer, is proud to offer these opportunities in Albuquerque,” said John Kraus, Senior Director of Operations. "Our local facility features state-of-the-art manufacturing processes including metal additive manufacturing, also known as metal 3D printing.”

The Albuquerque facility is part of the Healthcare division of global manufacturing solutions provider Jabil, producing life-changing medical devices using traditional and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and processes. Around the world, Jabil Healthcare employees enjoy the knowledge that the devices they produce will make a positive difference in the lives of the patients who use them.

The positions available in Albuquerque offer excellent opportunities for anyone looking for a career in high-quality, leading-edge manufacturing using the latest technologies and processes to manufacture the most reliable products.

To apply for any of these jobs or to share this information with others please visit the Jabil Careers website.

Visit our website to learn more about the Albuquerque facility.

About Jabil:

