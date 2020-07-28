60% of Recovering Alcoholics/Addicts Relapse; a New Tech-Driven Recovery Support App Aims to Change That

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that more than 60 percent of people treated for substance use disorders experience relapse within the first year, and the other 40% remain at high risk of relapse*. They further reported that preliminary evidence shows technology-assisted recovery support approaches seem to be effective in helping individuals maintain their recovery**.

This shockingly high relapse rate is tragic, and the team behind the iStep Recovery Support App is working hard to lower it. "I have simply never met someone who relapsed while properly working their recovery program," says AJ Taylor, founder of the iStep project. "I first entered recovery 20 years ago and relapsed years later when I stopped working mine. Our app will reduce the chance of relapse by supporting these critically important recovery programs worldwide."

iStep is the only app of its kind with 25 program variations to focus on a primary substance (like alcohol or drugs) or problematic behavior (like gambling, sex, pornography, etc.) of concern. The iStep program also recognizes and relates to a user's non-religious or religious views on life. iStep continually analyzes tracked behavior and emotions to deliver meaningful daily guidance and helps to expedite self-improvement and personal growth. Maintaining a strong recovery program has finally become more manageable, and now meets the needs of the modern high-tech world.

iStep is now available to download on iOS and Android mobile phones from Apple and Google Play app stores. It is now for a limited time, possible to support your or a loved one's life-long journey in recovery for just $19; for most, that is less than the cost of one self-destructive day in active addiction.

iStep Recovery Support App Functions



Comprehensive guided 12-step program walk-through

Work through 650 Twelve Step Program tasks each round of the 12 steps

Micro-meditations for every self-reflection task

Emotional and Behavioral Tracking and Analysis

Relapse Analysis

Harm and Amends Planning and Action Plans

Daily Personal Inventory Tracker

Journal System

Detailed Step 4 Build System

Guided Meditations

Open Meditations with Nature

Activity and Progress Reporting

About iStep Recovery Support App

Published by 8t20 Capital, iStep is the only 12-step program management and recovery support app able to focus on one of 25 substances (like alcohol or drugs) or behavioral (like gambling, gaming, sex, eating, work, etc.) addictions. The iStep Recovery Support App guides you through a comprehensive program of daily self-reflection based on the principals of recovery and will compel mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing.

All iStep app functions aim to develop self-awareness and expand spirituality through a process of self-analysis. The program focuses on past and present behavior, spirituality, resentments, feelings, emotions, causes of guilt and shame, fears, family relations, character defects, sexual relationships, suffered abuse, and physical or emotional harm caused to others.

If you are ready, to be honest, open-minded, and willing to change your life, then you are ready for iStep. After embracing this recovery support app and working a twelve-step program, in time, you will start to notice:

Improved emotional intelligence and more rational, emotional responses

A clear understanding of personal issues and improved relationships

An improved understanding and control of your behavior

The ability to better abstain from mood- or mind-altering substances and problematic behaviors

Get ready to enjoy recovery with iStep. Personal growth and mental wellbeing, one step at a time.

iStep Recovery Support App Availability

Now available from the following app stores:

Apple App Store : https://apps.apple.com/app/istep-recovery-support-app/id1504630121

: https://apps.apple.com/app/istep-recovery-support-app/id1504630121 Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=istep.recovery.app

Shortly, the iStep Recovery Support App will also be available from the App Stores of Amazon, Huawei, and Samsung.

Statistical Sources: * Sec 2-2 (Pg 64), ** Sec 3-35(Pg 189) - Office of the Surgeon General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Facing Addiction in America: The Surgeon General's Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health (HHS, 2016).

