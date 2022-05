61 Billion Reasons to Buy Unity Software Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were hammered following the release of the company's first-quarter results on May 10 with the stock dropping 37% in a single session as investors panicked at its terrible guidance.Though Unity delivered record quarterly revenue and impressive gains across its business segments, it expects a major slowdown in its top-line growth this quarter. However, a closer look indicates that its problems are likely short term in nature.What's more, the huge end-market opportunity the company is sitting on in real-time 3D content makes buying Unity stock a no-brainer following its big plunge.Continue reading