|
18.05.2022 16:50:00
61 Billion Reasons to Buy Unity Software Stock
Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were hammered following the release of the company's first-quarter results on May 10 with the stock dropping 37% in a single session as investors panicked at its terrible guidance.Though Unity delivered record quarterly revenue and impressive gains across its business segments, it expects a major slowdown in its top-line growth this quarter. However, a closer look indicates that its problems are likely short term in nature.What's more, the huge end-market opportunity the company is sitting on in real-time 3D content makes buying Unity stock a no-brainer following its big plunge.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!