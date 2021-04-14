 610th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income | 14.04.21 | finanzen.at

14.04.2021 03:35:00

610th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 610th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.235 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.82 per share, is payable on May 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 3, 2021. The ex-dividend date for May's dividend is April 30, 2021.

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 610 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 110 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

