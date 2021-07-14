|
14.07.2021 02:00:00
613th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income
SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 613th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2355 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.826 per share, is payable on August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date for August's dividend is July 30, 2021.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 613 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 111 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/613th-consecutive-common-stock-monthly-dividend-declared-by-realty-income-301333168.html
SOURCE Realty Income Corporation
