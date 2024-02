61% of Older Americans Worry About Stock Market Volatility. Here's How to Manage It in Retirement.

You'll often hear that it's important to invest in stocks at all times -- and that extends to retirement. But as stressful as a volatile market can be for someone who's years away from retirement, it can be exponentially more stressful when you're approaching retirement or already in it.It's therefore not shocking to see that 61% of older Americans cite stock market volatility as a financial concern in the context of retirement, according to recent Nationwide data. But if stock market worries are keeping you up at night, here's what to do.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel