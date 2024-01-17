|
17.01.2024 15:45:00
61% of Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire Hathaway's $360 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Top Consumer Brands
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett values a company that has a strong brand. Brand power can help a business rely on customer loyalty to generate recurring revenue, and it can also give a business the ability to raise prices amid inflation. By investing in businesses with strong consumer brands, investors can put themselves in great positions to achieve excellent returns in the long run.In Buffett-led company Berkshire Hathaway, the following three stocks account for over 61% of the portfolio: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). And they all have one important thing in common: strong consumer brands.Apple has long been a favorite company of Buffett's, and it's the top holding in Berkshire Hathaway, accounting for 47.1% of the portfolio. The company has built a strong brand over the years through its iPads and iPhones, and expanded that into other services, such as music and streaming.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
