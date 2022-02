62% of Workers Are Making a Dangerous Bet on Social Security

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you want to live comfortably as a retiree, you must have all the income you need. Unfortunately, some Americans are planning for retirement based on a dangerous myth about Social Security that could leave them far short of covering the necessities. You owe it to yourself to understand the reality of what Social Security can do for you, and not fall victim to this common misconception that's apparently shared by the majority of workers. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading