Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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29.05.2026 12:15:00

63% of the Bill Gates Foundation's Stock Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Large-Cap Stocks

Bill Gates will always be best known for founding Microsoft, the tech conglomerate that created the suite of office tools that essentially power the business world today, along with many other great business lines. Microsoft is one of the largest companies in the world with a market cap of more than $3 trillion.Gates is long removed from running the company's operations, but after stepping down as CEO in 2000, Gates and his ex-wife Melinda formed the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which now goes by the Gates Foundation.The philanthropic organization has made charitable donations totaling $8.5 billion to 1,472 grantees, all with a variety of noble causes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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