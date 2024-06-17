|
17.06.2024 11:21:00
63% of Warren Buffett's $388 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Magnificent Stocks
Among Wall Street's billionaire money managers, the affably named "Oracle of Omaha" is in a class of his own.Since becoming the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Warren Buffett has overseen an aggregate return in his company's class A shares (BRK.A) of better than 4,940,000%, as of the closing bell on June 13. For the sake of comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 is nearing a total return, including dividends paid, of 36,000% since Buffett took the reins. When you outpace the most widely followed index by this much, you're going to draw attention.Arguably no form 13F filing is more anticipated each quarter than that of Berkshire Hathaway. A 13F provides a detailed look at what Wall Street's brightest investment minds have been buying, selling, and holding, and is a required filing for institutions and money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management. In the March-ended quarter, Berkshire held 44 stocks and two exchange-traded funds.
