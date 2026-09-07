Eurobattery Minerals Aktie
WKN DE: A2PG12 / ISIN: SE0012481570
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07.09.2026 08:20:03
63% WO3: San Juan tungsten confirms commercial-grade concentrates
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Stockholm, 7 September 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) announces the results of the metallurgical process design testwork programme carried out by SLR Consulting Limited at its laboratory in Truro (United Kingdom) on a bulk sample from the San Juan project in A Gudiña, Ourense.
The programme, carried out between April and July 2026 in consultation with Minepro Solutions, aimed to determine the concentrate grade and tungsten recovery achievable through conventional gravity concentration.
The tests conducted by SLR Consulting were performed exclusively using a gravity-based circuit. No flotation, no chemical separation reagents and with conventional off-the-shelf equipment.
Main results
The tested circuit, comprising hydrocyclone desliming, spiral concentration, a scavenging stage and a cleaning stage, recovered 49.9% of the tungsten contained in the feed into a concentrate mass equivalent to 0.7% of the original feed. All equipment used is conventional and commercially available: hydrocyclone, spirals, shaking tables and thickener.
Pedro E. Jiménez de Francisco, Project Director of Tungsten San Juan S.L., comments:
“The work programme carried out by SLR has enabled us to thoroughly characterise the behaviour of the ore through an extensive programme of metallurgical tests and mineralogical studies specifically designed to support the engineering and project definition phases.
The results obtained by SLR have been highly satisfactory and not only confirm the significant potential of the deposit but also provide a rigorous technical basis for the design of the future processing plant, allowing key process parameters to be validated and the planned configuration for the different stages of ore treatment to be optimised. This information represents an essential step in reducing technical risks and defining an efficient and competitive processing strategy.”
Market benchmark*
For comparison purposes, the metallurgical parameters published by operating tungsten mines and by projects with an available feasibility or prefeasibility study are presented below. All assets with publicly available data are included, without selection.
Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals AB, comments:
“These results confirm what we have stated about the San Juan project: it is a deposit that can be concentrated by gravity, using standard equipment and without separation chemistry. This means a plant that is simpler to build, less expensive to operate and has a significantly lower environmental footprint than a project requiring flotation.
It is the best possible starting point for detailed engineering and the next phase of the project.”
Next steps
The next steps for the project will be to advance the detailed engineering, plant construction and commissioning in 2027.
About Tungsten San Juan
Tungsten San Juan S.L. is the owner of the San Juan tungsten project, located in the municipality of A Gudiña, in the province of Ourense, Galicia, north-western Spain. More information about the project at: https://tungsten-sanjuan.com/en/inicio-english/
*Sources for the market benchmark:
**The data for the San Juan tungsten project are based on a laboratory test conducted on a bulk sample from the project and are not directly comparable with the performance of an industrial plant in continuous operation. The upper end of the recovery range will be determined by the plant enrichment operation.
About Eurobattery Minerals
Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com. for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.
Contacts
Contact Investor Relations
Mentor
End of Media Release
Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy
07.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2394576 07.09.2026 CET/CEST
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