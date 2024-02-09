|
09.02.2024 11:06:00
64% of Warren Buffett's $371 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks
For almost 60 years, the Oracle of Omaha has been dazzling Wall Street. I'm talking about Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking over as CEO in the mid-1960s, he has overseen a greater than 4,760,000% gain in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). A seven-digit return is certainly going to get a money manager noticed -- and for good reason.What makes Warren Buffett such a hero for everyday investors is his willingness to share his insights on the U.S. economy and investing. Lengthy books have been written that discuss some of his favorite investing philosophies, such as buying stakes in brand-name businesses with sustainable moats and holding these positions for lengthy periods.
