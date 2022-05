64% of Workers Fear Social Security Won't Be There for Them Throughout Retirement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many seniors today rely on Social Security to pay their bills in retirement. But the program is facing its share of financial challenges, and those could come to a head in a little over a decade.In fact, a good 64% of workers today fear that Social Security won't be available to them throughout their retirement, according to a recent survey by Principal. If you have similar concerns, here's what you need to do.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading