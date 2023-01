65% of Workers Think They're Building a Strong-Enough Retirement Nest Egg. Do These Things if You Feel Differently

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a reason saving for retirement is such a critical thing to do: Once your career wraps up, you'll need income outside of Social Security to cover your living costs. And if you don't save on your own, you might fall short as a senior.In fact, Social Security will only replace about 40% of the income you're used to if you're an average earner. And many seniors find that they need about twice that much income to maintain a comfortable lifestyle and also have enough money left over to fill their days in a meaningful way.Meanwhile, recent data from Transamerica shows that 65% of workers feel they're currently building a large-enough nest egg to meet their future needs. But this means that more than one-third of savers aren't happy with how they're doing savings-wise, or fear they're not saving enough. If you fall into the 35% of people who lack confidence in their retirement savings, here are some key steps to take.Continue reading