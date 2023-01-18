|
18.01.2023 12:36:00
65% of Workers Think They're Building a Strong-Enough Retirement Nest Egg. Do These Things if You Feel Differently
There's a reason saving for retirement is such a critical thing to do: Once your career wraps up, you'll need income outside of Social Security to cover your living costs. And if you don't save on your own, you might fall short as a senior.In fact, Social Security will only replace about 40% of the income you're used to if you're an average earner. And many seniors find that they need about twice that much income to maintain a comfortable lifestyle and also have enough money left over to fill their days in a meaningful way.Meanwhile, recent data from Transamerica shows that 65% of workers feel they're currently building a large-enough nest egg to meet their future needs. But this means that more than one-third of savers aren't happy with how they're doing savings-wise, or fear they're not saving enough. If you fall into the 35% of people who lack confidence in their retirement savings, here are some key steps to take.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.