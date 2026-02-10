Hang Lung Properties Aktie
'66 and beyond': Hang Lung Kicks Off Yearlong 66th Anniversary Celebration
Unifying the Mixed-Use Portfolio of Iconic "66" Brand with Enriching Experiences and Brand CollaborationsHONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2026 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or the "Company") is kicking off its 66th anniversary celebrations in the Chinese Mainland with a first look at the year-round exclusive experiences, bespoke offers, and strategic partnerships curated under the theme "66 and beyond." Throughout 2026, the Company will bring this milestone to life across its retail, office, and hotel portfolio, showcasing one-of-a-kind collaborations and experiences designed to enrich lives and connect communities.
Rooted in the Company's identity, "66" traces back to Plaza 66 at 1266 West Nanjing Road in Shanghai, and has since evolved into a symbol of Hang Lung's mixed-use portfolio in the Mainland. "66 and beyond" captures the spirit of that evolution, signifying the Company's limitless potential for the future.
As the first quarterly highlight of the anniversary year, celebrations began with the nationwide Chinese New Year campaign, "Find Your Steed, Forge Your Path" (????), running from now until March 3, 2026. Taking place across ten "66" malls in eight Mainland cities, the campaign invites customers to explore contemporary installations that reinterpret traditional auspicious motifs along with engaging workshops and offers tailored to the cultural spirit of each city.
Hang Lung is also rolling out the year-round "66 and beyond" hotel offers, celebrating the milestone through thoughtfully curated stay, dining, and wellness experiences.
The anniversary celebrations will continue to unfold throughout 2026, with more exclusive experiences and special moments to be announced in the coming quarters, inviting customers, tenants, and communities to celebrate "66 and beyond".
Appendix – Details of "66 and beyond" hotel offers
About Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.5 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland.
