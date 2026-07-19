Berkshir a Aktie
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19.07.2026 19:45:00
68% of Greg Abel's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio Is Invested in Just 5 Stocks. Here's My Favorite of the Bunch.
Warren Buffett spent decades preaching that a handful of great businesses beats a basket of mediocre ones, and his successor is running the same play. Under new CEO Greg Abel, Berkshire Hathaway has slimmed its stock portfolio down to fewer names, and roughly 68% of it now sits in just five companies.Those five are Apple, American Express (NYSE: AXP), Coca-Cola, Bank of America, and Chevron. Each is a wonderful business, but one stands out to me above the rest.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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