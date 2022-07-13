6sense Named To 2022 List of 50 Best Companies to Sell For

2022 list highlights 50 companies that lead the charge in true selling power, post pandemic



SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced it has been named to the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list for the first time. This is the 22nd year the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine has assembled and ranked the impressive list of the top companies in the United States.

"We take great pride in our winning culture at 6sense, and for us, success is a team effort that begins at the top, with a leadership group committed to giving sellers the resources they need to perform to the best of their abilities," said Mark Ebert, 6sense Senior Vice President of Global Sales. "Empowering our sellers has an equal impact on our customers. As budgets tighten in soft economic times, having engaged sellers partner with and guide our customers to move forward with confidence helps them eliminate guesswork, accelerate their deal cycles, and efficiently grow revenue."

6sense invests in onboarding and ongoing support for sellers with best-in-class enablement programs, educational opportunities, and professional development resources to help them succeed. Throughout the past year, 6sense has been acknowledged for its efforts to foster a people-centered workplace and has received a number of employer awards including:

Selling Power's research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across four key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Diversity and Inclusion

Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to revise and refine the approach each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from medium to enterprise.

You can view the full list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2022 here .

About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way B2B organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. 6sense Revenue AI™ captures anonymous buying signals, targets the right accounts at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance.

