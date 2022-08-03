6sense Wins 2022 Summer Best Relationship Award and Best Feature Set Award in Account-Based Marketing from TrustRadius

The Best Relationship Award recognizes software products for staying true to their promises in the ABM software category.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized 6sense Revenue AI™ with the Summer 2022 Best Relationship Award and Best Feature Set Award for Account-Based Marketing (ABM). The TrustRadius awards follow industry recognition for 6sense Revenue AI™ being named the ABM Platform of the Year at the Ignite B2B MarTech Awards event in July.

The Best Relationship Award highlights companies that provide their customers with accurate implementation expectations, solid follow-through on sales and marketing promises, and demonstrated ROI to become repeat customers. The Best Feature Set award highlights companies with outstanding feature sets that have gone above and beyond to delight their users. TrustRadius Summer Best of Awards are based entirely on feedback from verified customers.

"We're honored that our customer community values 6sense for maintaining our commitments to align their teams for predictable growth. Our entire team strives to exceed customer expectations and deliver phenomenal value and results for them every day," said Sanjay Kini, 6sense's Chief Customer Officer. "The TrustRadius recognition demonstrates our ability to deliver what business leaders want more than anything else: revenue and results. Our customers continually tell us that 6sense Revenue AI removes the uncertainty in their ability to hit their pipeline and revenue targets."

TrustRadius is the most trusted review site for technology products and helps buyers make better product decisions based on unbiased and insightful customer reviews. Winners of the Best Relationship Award and Best Feature Set Award received a minimum count of TrustRadius reviews between January 1 and June 30, 2022, and those reviews featured key insight questions about the product's relationship status and product feature set. Winners also rank in the top three positions of their category by the percentage of positive responses earned.

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. 6sense Revenue AI™ captures anonymous buying signals, targets the right accounts at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction, and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. For more information, visit 6sense or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About TrustRadius: TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

