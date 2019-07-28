6th Annual "Vegansoulicious" Vegan Soulfest in Baltimore Features April Sampé, What the Health's Dr. Milton Mills, Tracye McQuirter, Afya Ibomu and Stic from Dead Prez

BALTIMORE, July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vegan SoulFest 2018, presented by the Better Food Foundation, is scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd from noon-6 p.m. at Clifton Park, 2701 Saint Lo Drive in Baltimore.

On Saturday, August 3rd, celebrate culture and veganism with over 150 vendors and exhibitors, speakers from the documentaries "What The Health" and "Invisible Vegan," cooking exhibitions and musical performances by Baltimore's hottest, local artists and soultress headliner, April Sampé. The festival plans to attract more than 10,000 attendees from the west, mid-west and south United States.

The lineup of speakers and exhibitionists include Dr. Milton Mills (What the Health); Tracye McQuirter (The Invisible Vegan); Afya Ibohmu (RBG Fit Club) Danni McGhee (Dam Good Vegan), Dominic "Farmer" Nell (City Weeds) and yoga by the Diva Yogi, Michelle Stafford. Live entertainment by DJ Tee Brown and DJ Fat Man and musical performances by April Sampe, Johnny Graham & The Groove, Damani Truth and a feature performance by award winning hip hop artist and platinum producer, Stic, from the legendary rap group Dead Prez and RBG Fit Club's Coach Nym. Special appearance by inspirational jazz harpist, JeffMajors.

In 2014, Brenda Sanders, co-founder of Thrive Baltimore community resource center teamed up with Naijha Wright-Brown, co-owner of The Land of Kush, an award-winning vegan soul bistro in Baltimore City, to organize the inaugural Vegan SoulFest. The purpose of the collaboration was to bring information about the benefits of eating healthier, more compassionate foods to Baltimore City, and do it on a larger scale. "I've attended a couple of vegan festivals in surrounding county areas," Wright-Brown said. "We felt the need to bring a vegan soul festival of this kind into the heart of Baltimore's inner city - making it accessible to people by car, train and bus."

"We've been pleasantly surprised by the overwhelmingly positive response we've gotten," Brenda commented. "I'm so honored to be a part of bringing this festival to the people of Baltimore!"

For more information about the "vegansoulicious" festival, please visit the Vegan Soulfest website at http://www.vegansoulfest.com. Vegan Soulfest is a registered trademark and collaborative effort between Thrive Baltimore and The Land of Kush.

Sponsored by Better Food Foundation, The Land of Kush, Thrive Baltimore, The Greener Kitchen, A Well-Fed World, Black Veg Society of Maryland, Afro Vegan Society, Womxn Funders in Animal Rights, Harbor Bank and Farm Sanctuary.

